This is how a Bradenton Jewish congregation honored victims of the Pittsburgh shooting

As the Manatee community came together to celebrate eternal life while honoring the victims of a deadly Pittsburgh shooting, volunteers read short biographies of those killed during the Show Up For Shabbat celebration at Congregation Ner Tamid.
By
Up Next
As the Manatee community came together to celebrate eternal life while honoring the victims of a deadly Pittsburgh shooting, volunteers read short biographies of those killed during the Show Up For Shabbat celebration at Congregation Ner Tamid.
By

Local

Manatee residents join Jewish Show Up For Shabbat celebrations in wake of Pittsburgh shooting

By Ryan Callihan

rcallihan@bradenton.com

November 02, 2018 09:34 PM

Bradenton

The Jewish community of Manatee County will not cower in the face of terrorism and hatred.

More than 50 people joined in worship and support of the Jewish faith in the halls of Congregation Ner Tamid. The American Jewish Congregation welcomed communities across the nation to come together following the targeted slaying of 11 worshipers in Pittsburgh.

“When something terrible happens and what happens is truly terrifying, we have a choice. We can huddle together at home, afraid to take a chance on the outside world. We can avoid gathering together in synagogues, or even foreswear our connection to Judaism,” said Rena Morano, the congregation’s rabbinic associate. “But all of you have made a very different decision, and I thank you for the choice you have made to show up for Shabbat.”

IMG_2048.JPG
Rabbinic associate Rena Morano leads a Jewish prayer service at Congregation Ner Tamid Friday evening. The gathering was part of a national “Show Up For Shabbat” effort following a deadly shooting in Pittsburgh. The 11 victims were honored with Yahrzeit memorial candles meant to symbolize an everlasting soul.
Ryan Callihan rcallihan@bradenton.com

Friday’s worship session incorporated usual Jewish celebrations of the Sabbath, which commemorates the end of a work week, as Morano led the group in prayer and religious song. Volunteers also read short biographies of the Pittsburgh victims and honored their lives by singing the Mourner’s Kaddish together.

Each victim was honored with a ceremonial Yahrzeit memorial candle, which is meant to represent the everlasting light of the soul, Morano explained. Worshipers at Ner Tamid also told stories of antisemitism they had experienced in their own lives.

Members of the Temple Emanu-El come together to share feelings and thoughts, and pray.

By

“People needed a chance to get together. This is a great way for us to come together and show that we’re not alone,” she said.

The Shabbat celebration continues Saturday morning at local synagogues. Jews and non-Jews are encouraged to join in the celebration of life. Anyone interested in attending may visit The Jewish Federation of Sarasota-Manatee’s website and search the community directory.

Service times and locations include:

Attendees are encouraged to share their experience at the Shabbat celebration with the hashtag #ShowUpForShabbat on social media. For more information, call (941) 371-4546 or visit jfedsrq.org.

  Comments  