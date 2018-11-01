This weekend, you are invited to Shabbat. You don’t have to be Jewish to attend

After last weekend’s massacre at a Pittsburgh synagogue, the American Jewish Committee is encouraging people of all faiths to flock to local synagogues in force this weekend.
The initiative is called Show Up for Shabbat, and the Jewish Federation of Sarasota-Manatee is joining in.
“We are hoping for a groundswell of support from the local community,” said Howard Tevlowitz, the federation’s chief executive officer. “Synagogues are being called on to welcome the anticipated influx of attendees with explanatory programming and rabbis are being asked to dedicate their sermons to discussing the initiative.”
Show up for Shabbat is meant to “fill synagogues in a demonstration of solidarity and unity against anti-Semitism and hate,” according to the Jewish Federation of Sarasota-Manatee. Jews and non-Jews are encouraged to attend Shabbat services on Friday and Saturday.
“We must speak out and stand up against those who target Jews,” said AJC Regional Director Brian Lipton in a press release. “Coming to synagogue this Shabbat will send a clear, strong message that Jews are not afraid at all. And we also know today that Jews are not alone. In our country, in our city, elected officials as well as other faith and ethnic communities recognize that an attack on any faith is clearly an attack on all faiths.”
Locally, there are many synagogues hosting Show Up For Shabbat gatherings. Those interested in attending can use the community directory feature on The Jewish Federation of Sarasota-Manatee’s website to find the closest one.
Service times and locations include:
▪ 7 p.m. Friday at Congregation Ner Tamid, 3817 40th Ave. W., Bradenton. nertamidflorida.wordpress.com.
▪ 7 p.m. Friday and 10 a.m. Saturday at Temple Beth El, 5150 Peridia Blvd. E., Bradenton. templebethelbradenton.com.
▪ 7:15 p.m. Friday at Temple Emanu-El, 151 McIntosh Road, Sarasota. The service will include song, prayers for the community in Pittsburgh and a Kaddish recitation for those who died. sarasotatemple.org.
▪ 6 p.m. Friday and 10:30 a.m. Saturday at Temple Sinai, 4631 S Lockwood Ridge Road., Sarasota. Friday’s service includes the youth-led “Rhythm and Jews Erev Shabbat Service” followed by a potluck dinner. templesinai-sarasota.org.
▪ 7 p.m. Friday and 9:30 a.m. Saturday at Chabad of Bradenton, 5712 LorraineRoad, Bradenton. chabadofbradenton.com.
▪ 7:30 p.m. Friday and 10 a.m. Saturday at Chabad of Sarasota-Manatee, 7700 Beneva Road, Sarasota. sarasotachabad.com.
Those who plant to attend are encouraged to share their plans and promote the initiative using the social media hashtag #ShowUpForShabbat.
For more information, call 941-371-4546 or visit jfedsrq.org.
Comments