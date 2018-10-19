Red tide concentrations remain low in Manatee. Other areas aren’t as fortunate, FWC says

There’s little change in the concentration of red tide algae found in Manatee waters, according to a report released by the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission on Friday.

Officials said Karenia brevis levels remained low across Manatee County. In 16 samples, concentrations of the algal bloom were not present or low, according to the report. In last week’s report, scientists reported a 5 to 25 percent decrease.

While the recent trend has been low levels of red tide on Anna Maria Island, scientists say that could be attributed to offshore winds that are keeping the effects (pungent smells and dead fish) out of the area.

FWC notes that respiratory irritation was still an issue that was reported in Manatee.

SIGN UP

Be the first to know. No one covers what is happening in our community better than we do. And with a digital subscription, you'll never miss a local story. SIGN ME UP!

Sarasota County wasn’t as lucky. The area saw an increase of 5 to 25 percent over last week, FWC said. But Florida’s east coast, which only recently began being affected by red tide, is faring even worse.

SHARE COPY LINK Red Tide has caused scores of dead sea-life to wash up on beaches in Southwest Florida. Footage shows scenes from Boca Grande beach on July 28. “Nothing is protected from this Red Tide,” said Jeremy Judkins in this YouTube video.

Martin County saw a slight reprieve, with a 5 to 25 percent decrease this week, but red tide levels are significantly higher (more than 25 percent) in Brevard and Indian River counties, according to the FWC. Broward and St. Lucie counties are also dealing with the bloom.

The aftermath of Hurricane Michael prevented FWC scientists from collecting red tide samples in Florida’s panhandle, the agency said.