‘We’re going to survive it’ says expert regarding impact of red tide on tourism

Miami police are looking for the armed robber who hit the Burger King at the corner of Northwest 54th Street and Seventh Avenue just after closing time on July 30th. He got some cash being counted in the office as well as cash from the store safe.
A man who was caught wading into a river of feeding bears to capture a selfie could soon face charges. The man and three others entered a closed area of Katmai National Park in Alaska and a bear cam captured the incident.
Linda Hamlin of Albuquerque, New Mexico is used to rattlesnakes in her yard, but when a 5-footer slithered up to her back door, she "was shaking." Hamlin called the local animal control department to capture and remove the snake from her property.
Residents of the Wild Oak Bay waterfront community in Bayshore Gardens are dealing with the rotting smell and sight of the thousands of dead fish of all sizes that have washed on up the Sarasota Bay shore.
Surveillance video from an Aldi grocery store in Cooper City shows an elderly woman shopping while her purse sits just inches away from her in a shopping cart. The thief reaches into the victim’s purse, grabs the victim's wallet and flees the store.
An officer from the Seminole County Sheriff’s Office talked about how he rescued a 3 year old girl from a hot car. He grabbed her and put her in his air conditioned patrol car and she slowly began to show signs of life.