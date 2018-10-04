East coast has been quick to close beaches because of red tide. Why wasn’t that the case here?

Red tide has hit the Atlantic coast in South Florida, causing officials in Miami-Dade and elsewhere to immediately order that affected beaches be closed.
That’s in contrast to what happened in Manatee County in early August when red tide first slammed into Anna Maria Island and other Manatee County shorelines. The algae bloom persists in the Gulf, although conditions on Anna Maria Island on Thursday appeared significantly improved.
The difference, according to officials, is that here on the Gulf coast, we have more experience dealing with red tide and its nasty effects. The spread of the red tide to Florida’s east coast is a rare occurrence, and officials there have little experience dealing with the effects of the algae bloom.
The result: Officials along the Atlantic have been quicker to close their beaches.
“When you are dealing with a possible health crisis, and you don’t know exactly what to do, they err on the side of caution and close down first,” said Manatee County Chief of Marine Rescue Joe Westerman.
Beach closures first began in Palm Beach County on Sunday after swimmers began complaining of coughing, throat and eye irritation, symptoms commonly associated with a red tide outbreak. Beach closures followed in Miami-Dade County on Thursday when water samples showed medium concentration levels of the algae.
Red’s nasty smells, dirty water, respiratory irritations and massive fish kills never caused Manatee County to close beaches on Anna Maria Island and elsewhere.
“For red tide, the actual algae bloom itself, in my 30-year career, we have never closed unless the fish kill was so great that you couldn’t walk across it safely that we would close it then,” Westerman said. “But I cannot think of a time that we have.”
The severity of any fish kills is key because of the high levels of bacteria that might be present with decomposing fish and other marine life.
