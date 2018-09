Manatee County Sheriff’s Office K9 Boss has been found after a daylong search.





K9 Boss is happy to be back home! pic.twitter.com/rSgARsyko3 — Manatee Sheriff (@ManateeSheriff) September 19, 2018

SIGN UP

Be the first to know. No one covers what is happening in our community better than we do. And with a digital subscription, you'll never miss a local story. SIGN ME UP!

The Belgian Malinois, who is said to have a friendly demeanor, ran off into the woods near the Foxbrook community off County Road 675 in Parrish when he was distracted during his morning routine.

Boss was found around 6 p.m. Wednesday near a home on County Road 675 and is okay, according to the sheriff’s office.

“Thank you everyone for your concern,” read a post on the Manatee Sheriff Twitter page.