He ran into the woods and is missing. But it’s not a human deputies are looking for

Deputies want residents to keep an eye out for one of their four-legged partners after he ran off into the woods Wednesday morning.
Manatee County Sheriff’s Office K9 Boss got distracted during his morning routine and ran into the woods near the Foxbrook community off County Road 675 in Parrish, according to the sheriff’s office.
Boss, a Belgian Malinois, has a friendly demeanor, but spokesman for the sheriff’s office Dave Bristow said it’s better to call the sheriff’s office if Boss is spotted, rather than try to handle him.
There is a chance, Bristow said, Boss could be injured or scared.
Anyone who sees K9 Boss is asked to contact the Manatee County Sheriff’s Office at 941-747-3011.
