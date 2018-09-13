Crash causes another closure at busy Bradenton intersection Thursday

A crash has shut down a busy roadway in Manatee County Thursday morning.
All eastbound lanes of 53rd Avenue West at 14th Street Weest in Bradenton are blocked as of 8 a.m. due to a crash, according to the Florida Highway Patrol live traffic map.
Injuries were reported in the crash, according to FHP.
The City of Bradenton previously announced eastbound 53rd Avenue West will be closed at 14th Street West for an emergency manhole repair. The closure, which impacts the lanes east of 14th Street, is expected to last approximately two weeks.
A detour map around the closure can be found on the city’s website.
