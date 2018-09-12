They’re not ‘kitten’ around: Downtown Cat Adoption Center is ready to reopen

More than a month after it was forced to close, the Downtown Cat Adoption Center is ready to reopen and celebrating with adoption specials.
The Downtown Cat Adoption Center, 1002 Manatee Ave. W., will reopen Friday, Manatee County Animal Services officials announced in a news release.
The center was forced to close on Aug. 3 because of a water main break at 10th Street and Manatee Avenue that flooded the corner and created a depression in the road.
Crews made repairs, but 10th Street is still closed in the area of the main break. Manatee Avenue is open.
During the closure, all the cats and kittens kept at the center were taken to the Manatee County Animal Services shelter in Palmetto. MCAS operates the Downtown Cat Adoption Center.
To celebrate the reopening, there are multiple adoption specials to encourage the community to take home a new furry friend or two.
- Adopt one cat or kitten for $20 and get a second free through Sept. 29;
- Adoption fees will be waived for military, first responders and veterans through Dec. 31 in honor of Manatee County’s Heroes Day;
- Senior citizens ages 55 and older pay $10 adoption fees for cats 7 years old and older through Dec. 31.
Currently, MCAS has 135 cats or kittens to consider for adoption.
The adoption center is open Tuesday through Saturday from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.
MCAS officials say they are taking in an average of 15 animals per day, largely due to kitten season, confiscation cases and owner surrenders.
New volunteer orientations with MCAS will return every Thursday at 2 p.m. Those interested in more information about how to start volunteering can look up volunteer opportunities on the MCAS website.
