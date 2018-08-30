Health department says it’s OK to get in the water again at this Sarasota County beach

It’s safe to get in the water again at Longboat Key Beach, health officials in Sarasota County announced Thursday.
A “no swim” advisory for that stretch of beach issued Aug. 23 was lifted after the Florida Department of Health in Sarasota County received test results that were “at a satisfactory level” to meet standards for the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency and the state.
Officials will remove signs placed during the “no swim” advisory period, but signs addressing red tide will remain there until conditions improve, according to health department officials.
The advisory issued Aug. 23 was because of elevated levels of enterococcus bacteria in the water.
A “no swim” advisory was lifted at Siesta Beach on Aug. 24.
The Florida Department of Health in Sarasota County expects to have the next round of test results available on Sept. 5.
