Health officials say the ‘no swim’ advisory has been lifted at this Sarasota beach

Test results at Siesta Beach show that levels of a harmful bacteria have dropped to acceptable levels, according to a release from the Florida Department of Health in Sarasota County.
The “no swim” advisory that officials put in place Thursday evening has been lifted at Siesta, but remains in place at four other Sarasota beaches. Experts say the water at Venice Fishing Pier Beach, Longboat Key Beach, Brohard Beach and Lido Casino Beach still contains high levels of enterococcus bacteria.
Health officials say predict the elevated levels are the result of natural processes such as rain that washes bacteria from birds, pet feces and wildlife into the water.
“No swim” advisory signs have been removed from Siesta Beach and visitors may swim there again. Officials expect to release another round of test results Saturday.
