Red tide has reached Sarasota County. Hundreds of dead fish line Siesta Key shore.

Hundreds of dead fish line the shore on Siesta Key Thursday afternoon after being killed by Karenia Brevis, also known as red tide. FWC officials believe the same may be in store for Manatee County beaches soon.
Health officials say the ‘no swim’ advisory has been lifted at this Sarasota beach

By Ryan Callihan

rcallihan@bradenton.com

August 24, 2018 03:55 PM

Sarasota

Test results at Siesta Beach show that levels of a harmful bacteria have dropped to acceptable levels, according to a release from the Florida Department of Health in Sarasota County.

The “no swim” advisory that officials put in place Thursday evening has been lifted at Siesta, but remains in place at four other Sarasota beaches. Experts say the water at Venice Fishing Pier Beach, Longboat Key Beach, Brohard Beach and Lido Casino Beach still contains high levels of enterococcus bacteria.

Health officials say predict the elevated levels are the result of natural processes such as rain that washes bacteria from birds, pet feces and wildlife into the water.

“No swim” advisory signs have been removed from Siesta Beach and visitors may swim there again. Officials expect to release another round of test results Saturday.

Lido Beach was empty on Thursday afternoon as a result of the effects of the red tide that has plagued the area for weeks. A “no swim” advisory was issued for five beaches including Lido as a result of high levels of bacteria.
Samantha Putterman sputterman@bradenton.com

