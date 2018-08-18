Red tide continues to scare visitors away from beaches even as cleanup progresses

Despite what many would call prime conditions, Anna Maria Island beaches saw just a fraction of their usual visitors Saturday.

A clear sky and calm waters weren’t enough to bring out the masses as red tide continues to scare potential beachgoers away. The shores, though much improved, were hardly populated.

Kim Wilson and her husband, Dave, were two of the few visitors at Coquina Beach on Saturday afternoon. The Bradenton residents said they’d kept up with red tide conditions but fear that not everyone has.

“It has cleared up a bit, but it looks like it’s already frightened everyone away,” Dave said.

Less than 50 visitors spanned Coquina and Cortez Beach Saturday afternoon. The low attendance rate has persisted even as Manatee County has made strides to remove dead fish from shores, scooping up more than 150 tons as of Friday afternoon.

According to Mote Marine Laboratory & Aquarium’s daily beach conditions report, there are signs of improvement on Manatee beaches. On Saturday morning, though, the water still retained a greenish tint and the respiratory irritation level was listed as slight.

Those findings line up with the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission’s latest red tide report, which found decreased levels of the Karenia brevis red tide strain. Scientists said Friday afternoon that medium to high concentrations of the algae are between 5 and 25 percent lower than last week in Manatee.

For the latest updates on red tide, sign up for breaking news alerts here. To support coverage of breaking news and more, click here for a digital-only subscription.

In contrast to the beaches farther south, Manatee Public Beach was much more populous Saturday afternoon. A host of families relaxed under umbrellas, swam in the water and listened to music, though the often-packed parking lot was mostly clear.

Jokton Smith and two of his siblings were among the crowds and were able to claim a 300-yard stretch of unoccupied beach to call their own. He said they’ve been traveling to Manatee beaches from Plant City for the past few weeks and have seen the county’s cleanup progress evolve.

“Two weeks ago we came up and there were dead fish everywhere. There was no way you could get in the water. But last week it was a little cleaner, and now it’s just dealing with the smell,” Jokton said.

He explained that he’s been determined to not let red tide stop him from enjoying the beach. On a day as nice as Saturday, he was caught off guard by how empty it seemed.

“I’ve been saying the whole time that we’re still going to go but then we got here and wondered if the beach was closed because there was hardly anyone in the parking lot,” Jokton said.

Josh Smith, Jokton’s brother, was one of the few visitors who waded into the water Saturday. The clear shore and ample space were a perfect combination for skimboarding, he said.

The return to school and persistent smell are the factors Jokton supposes are responsible for recent beach attendance rates. Danny Canniff, a manager at Anna Maria Island Dream Inn, said he has to agree.

“The county has done all they can but once those dead fish have baked in the sun there’s not much else you can do about the smell,” he said.

Canniff said reservations have taken a hit in the past few weeks as customers reschedule their bookings but he was still able to maintain a nearly full house Saturday thanks to the county’s help.

“I’ll say that the county has been fantastic,” he said. “I’ve been here about 11 years and have dealt with red tide before but this is the best response I’ve ever seen from them. I see them making passes once or twice every single day.”

On Friday afternoon, county officials announced additional plans to bolster cleanup, hiring a contractor to begin cleaning thousands of dead fish that have begun to pile up in canals and waterways.

Those cleanup efforts may continue for months. Experts say they aren’t sure when the bloom will subside, especially considering that blooms typically hit peak severity in September or October.