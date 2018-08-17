Manatee County expanding red tide cleanup to canals, other waterways

Manatee County will expand clean-up efforts to canals and other smaller waterways where red tide has spread, causing fish kills and leaving an unbearable sight and smell for residents with waterfront property, officials announced Friday afternoon.

The county will be contracting a vendor to handle this clean-up since the county doesn’t have a marine fleet of its own that can handle the job.





More details of the expanded clean-up effort will be announced during a news conference at 4 p.m., the county announced at about 3:15 p.m.

Already, Manatee County Parks and Property Maintenance crews have removed about 151 tons of red tide-related waste from beaches and public parks since last week.

Earlier this week, the Coral Shores neighborhood in Cortez was hit by an onslaught of dead fish and other sea life as red tide infested the community’s canals, which feed into Sarasota Bay.

Throughout the past week, red tide and its toxic affects have continued to spread into other waterways throughout the county.

On Friday morning, the shore of Sarasota Bay behind the waterfront community of Wild Oak Bay in Bayshore Gardens was lined with thousands of dead fish, the smell too much for many residents. During high tide, the smell can be sensed even inside their homes.

Along a different shore, Palma Sola Bay, the smell was as pungent and repulsive as dead fish and other marine life, including stingrays, lined the shore. Early Friday morning, there was no one at the usually popular spot.