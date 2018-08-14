Thousands of dead fish are clogging these Manatee canals. Residents are demanding action

The effects of red tide are hitting home for these Bradenton residents — and they’re not happy.
In fact, their anger has reached a breaking point as tons of dead fish continue to pile up throughout canals in the Coral Shores neighborhood along Cortez Road.
Homeowners in the area say the effect red tide has on their neighborhood is the worst it’s been in years.
Beth Beck lamented what she called a lack of action from government officials. Just a few feet from her pool, a couple thousand fish came to rest at the end of the neighboring waterway. The stench that rose from the aggregation of decomposing fish forced lawn care workers to cover their faces with their shirts Tuesday.
“I’ve got a different kind of cough. This isn’t normal,” said Beck, who has lived in the area for 32 years. “It’s so bad that my rib cage hurts. This isn’t my first red tide but it’s by far the worst.”
Bobby Woodson, owner of the Tide Tables, lives in the Coral Shores neighborhood as well and said red tide is affecting his home and work life. The restaurant is closed for its annual cleaning, but even before that, he said he was forced to shut down his outdoor seating area.
“I didn’t want my customers out there in those conditions, but I did it for my employees, too,” Woodson explained. “I didn’t want them out there working eight-hour shifts in that.”
On the Cortez Beach, a few visitors from out of town said they felt misled by the owner of their rental. A warning about the beach conditions would’ve been a nice courtesy, they said.
“We haven’t been treated honest. They should’ve said what was going on in the region,” said Ataide Braga, who visited Manatee with his wife and daughter from Gainesville.
Beck and Woodson both said they haven’t been notified of plans to clear the dead fish from the canals in their backyards. Woodson proposed blocking off the canals until red tide subsides a bit, but Beck demands the county come clear out the waterway.
She said the issue has been that no agency wants to take responsibility for cleanup.
“I want to see the county come, by land or by water, with a large bucket — or numerous buckets — and clean it up,” Beck said. “We don’t need any more pointing of fingers.”
Gov. Rick Scott declared a state of emergency Monday for a few southwest Florida counties dealing with the effects of red tide. The order includes emergency funding for research, business and cleanup efforts.
This story is developing. Stay with Bradenton.com for updates.
