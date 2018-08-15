SRQ airport police chief resigning, but officials haven’t revealed details of investigation

The Sarasota Bradenton International Airport Chief of Police is resigning after an investigation into a performance-related complaint, according to airport officials.
Airport officials placed Chief of Police James Carlino on paid administrative leave on July 24 but would not comment further on the allegations other than to say it was performance related.
On Wednesday, the airport announced in a news release that Carlino would be leaving his role as the airport’s top cop effect Aug. 31 “to pursue teaching opportunities and work in the private sector.”
Details regarding the investigation have not been revealed, however.
Carlino confirmed to the Bradenton Herald that he had made the decision to leave.
“During my tenure at the Airport Authority, I have enjoyed transforming the police department into a professional accredited law enforcement agency, and at the same time having one of the lowest crime rates in the area,” Carlino said in a statement issued to the Herald. “My mission is complete.”
Moving forward, Carlino is running for a seat on the East Manatee Fire District Commission, and says his campaign goal is to help unify all of Manatee County’s fire departments, should he be elected. According to the Manatee County Supervisor Elections website, Carlino has qualified and is running against Alvin R. Jacobs Jr.
Carlino thanked Frederick Piccolo, airport president and CEO, and the Sarasota Manatee Airport Authority Board of Commission for acting as mentors and role models during his 10-year tenure.
Piccolo also credited Carlino with getting the department accredited and developing an active shooter prevention and response program for the airport.
“(James) Carlino leaves behind a history of a professional and effective airport police department,” Piccolo stated in the news release. “The Airport Authority wishes (James) Carlino well.”
