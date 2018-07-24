Sarasota Bradenton Airport chief of police suspended as his performance is questioned

Sarasota Bradenton International Airport’s police chief has been suspended pending the outcome of an investigation into a performance-related complaint.
Officials at the airport first began discussing how to handle the performance-related complaint against Police Chief James Carlino on Monday, according to Fredrick J. Piccolo, airport president and chief executive officer.
Carlino was placed on paid administrative leave Tuesday pending the outcome of an investigation.
Piccolo said he could not discuss the circumstances of the complaint but said it was performance-related and did not involve criminal allegations.
Carlino has been the airport authority’s chief of police for more than a decade.
Follow Jessica De Leon on Twitter @JDeLeon1012.
Comments