Signs of red tide persist on Anna Maria Island. Crews, volunteers are trying to clean up

The stench of dead fish still assaulted the senses early Tuesday morning on Anna Maria Island.

On Holmes Beach, a group of about 10 volunteers gathered at the 52nd Street beach access point where they met code enforcement officials and a police officer setting up a tent and passing out gloves, trash bags, face masks and water bottles.

A few dead fish spotted the shoreline, though they were fewer than on Monday morning.

By late morning, there were some signs of improved conditions.

While canals in Holmes Beach still saw the accumulation of dead fish early Tuesday morning, the Gulf side of Anna Maria Island showed improved conditions by 11 a.m. and further south on the island.

Conquina Beach conditions had improved to the point where a smell was hardly noticeable and the water appeared clear. A small handful of families had set up on Coquina Beach. Some even waded into the waters of the Gulf of Mexico.

The sand showed no signs of the hundreds of dead fish that plagued beach shores Monday.

Looking over the water from the bridge from Anna Maria Island to Longboat Key, a few dead fish could be seen hitting the shores, but crews later arrived to clear the area. The waters there appeared to have brighter hues be less murky than Monday.

Back on Holmes Beach. volunteers took bags and gloves in hand, and after a few simple instructions, they were zipped down the shoreline in small groups in beach carts. Once they stopped, volunteers picked up the dead fish they came across and dumped them into trash bags that were collected from them when the bags became too heavy to carry.

Among the group of volunteers was 17-year-old Anna Szymanski. Her family has been vacationing in Holmes Beach for 10 years. She came to the clean up efforts Tuesday to help clean up what is her “favorite beach.”

“On the 5th of July I did beach clean-up and it felt good to come and help,” Szymanski said.

The clean-up efforts were organized by Holmes Beach police Monday.

“We had a lot of residents and a lot of people that love this beach want to come out and be proactive,” said James Thomas, code enforcement officer with Holmes Beach Police Department. “When we have that type of environment or that type of energy we try to use it.”

He said it looks as though conditions had improved since Monday, but that could all change depending on the tide. He hopes to organize more clean up efforts this week and use Tuesday morning’s event as a starting point.

In a group taken further north up the beach, Karen Stoltzfus — a Pennsylvania resident with property on the island she’s staying in for about six weeks — bent over and scooped up fish from the sand.

“It’s sad and devastating when you see it,” Stolzfus said.

Stolzfus said she heard about the clean-up through Facebook and having never before experienced red tide, wanted to help.

“Something I’m passionate about is keeping animals and water safe,” she said.

A waste management company, Waste Pro, set up dumpsters specifically designated for red tide waste. Out in the Intracoastal Waterway, another crew went out on a boat to net any floating fish.

“It’s a win-win situation for the beach, for the sea turtles, for the environment and for all the residents on the island,” Thomas said.

Manatee County workers scooped hundreds of dead fish from the shoreline at Coquina Bayside Monday as signs of red tide creep northward up the coast.

For another day, dead fish accumulated along the shoreline on the bay side of Bradenton Beach near the outdoor seating section of the Bridge Tender Inn. Bridge Street was quiet Tuesday morning, save a few people walking around between the businesses lining the street and water. The smell of dead fish hung in the air. their bodies bobbing in the water.

Jake Andrews, 19, stood on the edge of a nearby dock, quietly taking photos on his cell phone of the waters. The pictures he took Tuesday showed far fewer fish in the waters than Monday’s batch of photos.

There were about half the fish washed up Tuesday as he saw Monday, Andrews said.

Some of the fish Tuesday were held back from reaching the shore by nets placed in the water, giving guests about a 10-foot barrier between them and the rotting fish.

Andrews, who works on the island, said it’s the worst red tide he’s seen since he moved to Bradenton in 2002.

“It’s going to be rough for a couple of months,” Andrews said.