Red tide, and the fish it kills, slam into Anna Maria Island

Murky brown waves quietly washed dead fish onto empty Anna Maria Island beaches Monday morning.
Waters in both the Gulf of Mexico and Sarasota Bay that are usually bright blue and clear were brown and green. The unmistakeable smell of dead, rotting fish corpses filled the island air. The beaches, typically packed with people and dotted with beach chairs and umbrellas, were empty save a few people out for a morning run.
But the red tide didn’t scare away everyone.
Tyler Hart drove 15 hours from North Carolina on Saturday to spend time shark fishing off Anna Maria Island’s Gulf beaches. Just after sunrise Monday morning, he set up his gear at Cortez Beach.
“I didn’t have a clue it was here,” Hart said of the red tide conditions keeping him from getting into the water.
To Hart, 24, Monday’s beach conditions looked better than they did Sunday, but dead fish were still washing ashore.
“It’s kind of devastating to see all these fish dead,” Hart said.
On Coquina Beach, a tractor drove up and down the shoreline around 8 a.m., clearing the sand. At a nearby boat ramp, Manatee County crews shoveled dead fish from the Intracoastal Waterway into a front end loader.
Dead fish were found on beaches stretching from the north end of Longboat Key to Manatee Public Beach in Holmes Bach Monday morning. Families turned away almost immediately at the sight of the beach conditions.
Kristin Couch and her husband drove from Plant City and were on Manatee Public Beach to celebrate, thinking the red tide had not made it so far north.
“I thought it was going to be just in Sarasota,” Couch said. “That’s a shame.”
Couch checked beach conditions on Friday, but realized she should have checked them again on Sunday.
“I’m not swimming in this,” Couch said.
Mote Marine Laboratory reports beach conditions on their website. The latest update for Coquina Beach and Manatee Beach conditions were Sunday at 3 p.m. and Saturday at 6:23 p.m., respectively. A condition report for Manatee Beach included dark water color, thick red drift, intense respiratory irritation, and some dead fish. A report for Coquina Beach showed dark water color, some red drift, moderate respiratory irritation, and heavy dead fish conditions.
The algae bloom that causes red tide, known as Karenia brevis, had reached Sarasota County last week after seemingly creeping north along Florida’s Gulf coast. Even the acclaimed beaches of Siesta Key had brown water and dead fish lined its shore.
Red tide has been blamed for the deaths of thousands of fish, along with manatees, sea turtles, and more marine life.
The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission reported very low background concentrations of the algae in two water samples collected from Manatee County, according to a report released Friday afternoon. The next red tide report is scheduled to be released Wednesday.
The Quinn family had just finished breakfast at the Anna Maria Island Cafe on Manatee Public Beach, and walked down to the shore to check out the red tide’s progression.
“The beach was packed yesterday but as soon as it approached, whoosh, people cheated out, “ Tom Quinn said.
His son, Michael, recalled that they were in the water and it was still clear and green, he said. But then they saw the rust colored water approach them It didn’t make him cough, but it did make his grandfather start coughing. “
“I thought it was the new spray sunscreen that I had put on,” Larry Quinn said.
The family has been coming to the island, a regular vacation spot, for 16 years, and were disappointed.
But determined to make the most of their week-long trip, the family was headed to Robinson Preserve for the first time.
“We’re here all the time,” Tracy Quinn said.
Patrick Gaffney, 20, was one of the few along the beach by City Park in the City of Anna Maria that attempted to wade into the water on Monday morning.
“It’s a very different color, more brownish,” Gaffney said. “You can also see debris in the water, not sure if it’s dead fish.”
Despite it being his first visit to the island, it was not what he expected.
Like many others, the 20-year-old from Kansas City had just arrived for a family vacation and knew nothing about the red tide.
Auden Bordessoule, visiting from France, was walking along the beach with her family near the Sandbar restaurant and also asked what was causing the dead fish. They just arrived Sunday, she said.
Disappointingly, the beach didn’t look like it did when they visited 10 years ago.
Across the Cortez Bridge, several boats sat docked outside of the Cortez Kitchen and Swordfish Grill and Tiki Bar. John Banyas, owner of the restaurants and Cortez Bait and Seafood, stood on one of the boats. He said the red tide has impacted some of his work, as the boats were tied up for now.
While his inshore boats are “taking the beating” from the conditions, Banyas said the offshore boats are OK. The restaurants are open for business.
“Still rocking and rolling,” Banyas said.
He said he doesn’t think this patch of red tide is going anywhere anytime soon.
Comments