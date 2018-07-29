Starting Sunday, July 29, construction has shut down the northbound ramp to Interstate 75 off I-275 south in Manatee. The Florida Department of Transportation expects the ramp to remain closed for about 10 months.
Attention Manatee drivers: 10-month I-75 ramp closure starts today

By Samantha Putterman

July 29, 2018 12:14 PM

MANATEE

Attention drivers: The ramp to northbound Interstate 75 off I-275 in Manatee County closes today for construction.

It will remain closed for at least the next 10 months, the Florida Department of Transportation announced earlier this month.

FL-511 sent out an alert announcing the closure around 10:30 a.m. Sunday.

A concrete bridge deck is being replaced on the southbound I-275 ramp to northbound I-75.

This work, FDOT says, will require southbound I-275 traffic to be closed to traffic at the U.S. 41 exit.

As an alternate route, officials suggest motorists head north on U.S. 41 to State Road 674/East College Avenue and take that to northbound I-75.

