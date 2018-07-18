Construction will close this I-75 ramp in Manatee County for 10 months, FDOT says

The Florida Department of Transportation announced Wednesday that construction will close the ramp to northbound Interstate 75 off I-275 for at least 10 months.
FDOT’s contactor, Cone & Graham, Inc. will be replacing the concrete bridge deck on the southbound I-275 ramp to northbound I-75. This work, the agency said, will require southbound I-275 to be closed to traffic at the U.S. 41 exit.
Drivers can head north on U.S. 41 to State Road 674/East College Avenue and take that to northbound I-75.
The closure begins Sunday, July 29, and will remain in effect for approximately 10 months, FDOT says.
Officials advise motorists to plan additional travel time during the construction.
Comments