Screengrab via FHP's live traffic website
I-75 exit in Manatee closed to traffic for construction

By Samantha Putterman

July 24, 2018 10:45 PM

MANATEE

The Interstate 75 northbound exit onto Interstate 275 is completely closed to traffic due to construction.

According to FL-511 the north ramp to exit 228 at I-275 was closed around 10 p.m. Tuesday night for “planned construction.”

It is not known if the closure is in preparation or related to the 10-month project at the junction that the Florida Department of Transportation recently announced.

For that project, FDOT will close the ramp to northbound Interstate 75 off I-275 for at least 10 months starting Sunday.

It is unclear if Tuesday night’s closure will be cleared by the morning.

