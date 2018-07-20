Driver of semi hanging from bridge told troopers a vehicle changed lanes in front of him

The driver of a semi-truck that partially dangled from a Manatee County bridge, snarling Interstate 75 traffic Friday morning, said he crashed trying to avoid a vehicle that changed lanes in front of him.
According to the Florida Highway Patrol crash report, the semi-truck was going north in the center lane of I-75 on the Trooper J.D. Young Bridge just south of U.S. 301 around 7:18 a.m. when the driver said a white vehicle moved from the right lane to the center lane in front of the semi.
The driver, a 49-year-old Sarasota man, tried to avoid the vehicle but lost control of the semi and trailer because of the wet roads, according to FHP.
The semi jack-knifed and went off the road to the left, onto the west shoulder of the highway, and collided with the concrete barrier. The tractor portion of the semi went over the barrier, and hung over the edge of the bridge. Part of the inside northbound lane was blocked by the trailer portion of the semi, according to FHP.
The driver was able to get out safely and suffered only minor injuries, according to FHP. He was not taken to a hospital.
While they worked to securely tow the semi away and investigate the crash, troopers blocked the interstate for about two hours Friday morning. By 9:10 a.m., the semi was towed from the scene of the crash and all lanes of the highway were reopened.
The investigation is ongoing.
