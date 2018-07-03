Swimming ban lifted for Sarasota beach. But red tide is still out there, officials say.

A no swim advisory that had been in place since June 28 at a Sarasota County beach over higher levels of bacteria found in the water was lifted on Tuesday, the Sarasota County Department of Health reports.
The advisory was in effect at Bird Key Park as a precaution after the amount of enterococcus bacteria found during water quality testing was outside acceptable limits, officials said.
On Tuesday, the health department received testing results that were at a satisfactory level for the bacteria, meeting both the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) and state recreational water standards.
Residents and visitors may return to swimming and other water sports at the beach.
The no swim advisory signage will be removed; however, red tide advisory signage for the Karenia brevis algae bloom currently off the coastline will remain in place until conditions improve, officials said.
