A 'No Swim' advisory has been issued for this Sarasota beach

A no swim advisory is in effect for a Sarasota County beach as a precaution after higher levels of bacteria were found in the water, the Sarasota County Department of Health reports.
The advisory is in place for Bird Key Park.
The amount of enterococcus bacteria found during water quality testing on Thursday was outside acceptable limits, officials said.
While the beach remains open, wading, swimming and water recreation is not recommended as long as the advisory is in place.
Enterococcus bacteria can come from multiple natural and human-made sources, including pet waste, livestock, birds, wildlife, storm water runoff and human sewage from failed septic systems and sewage spills.
No sewage spills have been reported within one mile of the beach in the past month, officials reported.
While some bacteria are naturally present in the environment, the Environmental Protection Agency has found a link between health and water quality.
Signage advising the public not to swim or engage in water recreation will stay in place until follow-up water testing results meet the EPA's recreational water quality standard, officials said.
The Florida Department of Health in Sarasota expects to have the next round of test results available on Friday.
"When these bacteria are found at high levels in recreational waters, there is a risk that some people may become ill," said DOH-Sarasota Environmental Administrator Tom Higginhotham.
"People, especially those who are very young, elderly or who have a weak immune system who swallow water while swimming can get stomach or intestinal illnesses. If water comes in contact with a cut or sore, people can get infections or rashes."
