Bradenton resident identified as man killed after his motorcycle struck deputy's cruiser

The Manatee County Sheriff's Office on Thursday identified the man killed in a crash involving a deputy's patrol car.
David V. Mcintosh, 53, of Bradenton was killed when his motorcycle struck Manatee County Sheriff's deputy Brian Hart's patrol car Wednesday night, according to the sheriff's office. The crash occurred in the 1800 block of Cortez Road around 9:10 p.m. Wednesday.
Hart was driving his patrol car east on Cortez Road and turning left onto 18th Street West. Mcintosh was on his motorcycle going west on Cortez Road when the motorcycle and the patrol car collided, the sheriff's office reported Thursday.
Investigators are speaking with witnesses and collecting video of the incident to determine what happened, sheriff's office spokesman Dave Bristow said, adding it will be a lengthy investigation.
Hart was taken to a hospital, where he was treated for non-life threatening injuries and was released, according to the sheriff's office.
The crash investigation is ongoing.
