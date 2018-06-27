Motorcyclist killed in collision with Manatee deputy's cruiser

A motorcyclist has died in a collision with a Manatee County deputy's cruiser, the sheriff's office reported Wednesday night.
The fatal crash occurred in the 1800 block of Cortez Road W in Bradenton around 9:10 p.m.
According to the sheriff's office, the motorcycle struck the deputy's patrol vehicle. The motorcyclist died at the scene.
The deputy was transported to a local hospital with non-life threatening injuries.
The crash, detectives say, is under investigation until further information, including the names of the involved subjects, will be released.
Stay with Bradenton.com for updates.
Comments