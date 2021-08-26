Manatee County libraries reopen after COVID outbreak, but 1 still closed for repairs

All of Manatee County’s library branch locations reopened to the public this week following a temporary closure due to a COVID-19 outbreak among library staff.

The Manatee Downtown Central Library reopened Monday, but it was closed again on Thursday for a plumbing repair, according to Manatee County staff. It is expected to reopen again at normal hours on Friday.

All five of the library system’s other branches, as well as the Little Discovery Center, reopened on Tuesday and are again operating at normal hours.

The Central Library was temporarily shut down on Aug. 11 after a COVID-19 outbreak among staff caused a major worker shortage and prompted safety concerns for the public. On Aug. 12, county officials announced that all library branches would be shut down for 10 days out of an abundance of caution. The outbreak was believed to have originated with a Information Technology worker that frequently visited all of Manatee’s library branches, according to County Administrator Scott Hopes.

Mask use and social distancing are encouraged, but not required, at Manatee Libraries.

Manatee County library branches

▪ Downtown Central Library, 1301 Barcarrota Boulevard W., Bradenton. 941-748-5555. (Reopening Aug. 27)

▪ Braden River Library, 4915 53rd Ave. E., Bradenton. 941-727-6079.

▪ Island Library, 5701 Marina Dr., Holmes Beach. 941-778-6341.

▪ Palmetto Library, 923 Sixth St. W., Palmetto. 941-722-3333.

▪ Rocky Bluff Library, 6750 U.S. 301 N., Ellenton. 941-723-4821.

▪ South Manatee Library, 6081 26th St. W., Bradenton. 941-755-3892.

▪ Little Discovery Center, 321 15th Street W., Bradenton. 941-748-5555 ext. 3807. (Open by appointment.)

Hours vary by location. Call your local branch or visit mymanatee.org/library for more information. Library materials can also be accessed online.