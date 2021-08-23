Coronavirus

As FDA fully approves Pfizer COVID vaccine, here’s where to get one in Bradenton area

If you’ve been waiting for one of the COVID-19 vaccines to get the green light from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration, the day has finally arrived.

On Monday, the FDA granted its first full approval of a COVID-19 vaccine to the Pfizer-BioNTech shot. The two-dose vaccine will now be marketed under the name Comirnaty, according to the agency, and it is fully approved for use in individuals 16 and older. An emergency approval remains in place for people ages 12-15 and “for the administration of a third dose in certain immunocompromised individuals.”

The full approval comes after the agency’s months-long independent review of the vaccine, in which it evaluated data including a clinical trial of around 44,000 people submitted by the vaccine maker. The FDA notes that vaccines are approved only if they are safe and effective and benefits of inoculation outweigh the risks.

“We’re especially glad to hear that the FDA has approved Pfizer’s brand of COVID-19 vaccine,” FDOH-Manatee Health Officer Dr. Jennifer Bencie said in a statement on Monday afternoon. “Anything that can help alleviate the concerns of those who are still hesitant to get vaccinated against COVID-19 for any reason is welcome.”

The health department announced Monday that it will continue to offer COVID-19 vaccines, including the Pfizer vaccine, to the general public at its vaccination site at the Palmetto Bus Station, 1802 Eighth Ave. W., Palmetto. The site is also offering third doses of the Pfizer and Moderna vaccines to people with certain immune conditions.

FDA emergency approvals remain in place for the Moderna and the J&J/Janssen vaccines based on initial safety and effectiveness data. Moderna submitted an application for full approval of its vaccine in June, a month after Pfizer. And Johnson & Johnson representatives have said that the company will seek full approval for its vaccine from the FDA later this year.

If you are now looking to get the fully approved Pfizer-BioNTech/Comirnaty vaccine, here are some easy options in the Bradenton area.

