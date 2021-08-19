Big changes announced for COVID test and vaccine site in Manatee. Here’s what to know

The Florida Department of Health announced some big changes on Wednesday for one of its COVID-19 testing and vaccination sites in Manatee County.

The site, located at the Palmetto Bus Station, 1802 Eighth Ave., Palmetto, will no longer offer COVID-19 tests and first and second doses of COVID-19 vaccines to the general public, according to the health department.

Instead, the site will exclusively offer additional doses of COVID-19 vaccines to people with compromised immune systems. The shots are available by appointment only.

Health officials note that the additional dose is specifically targeted at those with weakened immune systems, and it is not the same thing as a booster shot.

“An additional mRNA dose following an initial vaccine series is given to people who may not have had a strong enough immune response after receiving the initial vaccine series,” current vaccine guidance from the CDC says.

Coronavirus: Latest news Sign up for our newsletter and get updates on the coronavirus in Florida and across the nation. Recaptcha SIGN UP This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

People with the following conditions are among those who qualify, according to the CDC and FDOH-Manatee County:

Active treatment for solid tumor and hematologic malignancies

Receipt of solid-organ transplant and taking immunosuppressive therapy

Receipt of CAR-T-cell or hematopoietic stem cell transplant (within 2 years of transplantation or taking immunosuppression therapy)

Moderate or severe primary immunodeficiency (e.g., DiGeorge syndrome, Wiskott-Aldrich syndrome)

Advanced or untreated HIV infection

Active treatment with high-dose corticosteroids, alkylating agents, antimetabolites, transplant-related immunosuppressive drugs, cancer chemotherapeutic agents classified as severely immunosuppressive, tumor-necrosis (TNF) blockers, and other biologic agents that are immunosuppressive or immunomodulatory.

The doses offered at the Palmetto site will be Pfizer or Moderna, according to the health department. Patients will be asked to present their vaccination cards at the time of the appointment and will receive the shot in their vehicles.

Appointments are available from 8 a.m.-4 p.m. on weekdays and can be booked by dialing 941-242-6646.

Where can I get a COVID-19 test or vaccine now?

$2 for 2 months Subscribe for unlimited access to our website, app, eEdition and more CLAIM OFFER

Testing: FDOH-Manatee County continues to offer walk-up, appointment-free COVID-19 testing from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. daily at the Bradenton Area Convention Center, 1 Haben Blvd., Palmetto. PCR and rapid tests are available. A listing of local testing sites by city and county can be found online at floridahealthcovid19.gov/testing-sites.

Vaccines: A listing of local vaccination sites by city and county can be found online at floridahealthcovid19.gov/vaccines/vaccine-locator.