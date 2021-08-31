Local leaders renew ‘Vax Up Manatee’ to promote COVID-19 vaccines, herd immunity

Local leaders are launching another public health campaign urging residents to get vaccinated against COVID-19 amid a surge of new cases in Manatee County.

Organizers are restarting the “Vax Up Manatee” Coalition, a group of elected officials, experts and hospitals that promotes vaccination and safety measures to end the pandemic. The organization hopes to boost the local vaccination rate, with the goal of herd immunity.

According to the latest information from the Department of Health, about 65% of Manatee County residents have received at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine. Experts say herd immunity, which will reduce the local spread of the virus, will come when the community surpasses an 80% vaccination rate.

“We have a way to go to reach herd immunity,” said Dr. Jennifer Bencie, the Florida Department of Health in Manatee County’s health officer. “If you are not vaccinated, please get vaccinated. Protect yourself and others from getting ill and possibly incurring lifelong impacts to health or even dying from this deadly virus.”

The new campaign comes amid record COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations. Earlier this month, Commissioner Kevin Van Ostenbridge was sent to the hospital after battling the virus, even though he was fully vaccinated.

“I have no idea, but I hope so. My situation could’ve been worse,” he said when asked if he believed the vaccine protected him from some of the serious complications associated with COVID-19.

In the meantime, the Manatee County Medical Society is urging everyone to follow guidance from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and get a vaccine. Van Ostenbridge’s case is proof that the vaccines work, said Valerie Vale, executive director of the organization.

“I think it shows that a person with the delta variant can still become ill even if they have been vaccinated, but thank goodness he was vaccinated, because who knows how ill he would’ve become,” Vale said.

Just like any other vaccine, it’s still possible to catch COVID-19 after you’ve been vaccinated. The vaccine teaches your body how to fight the virus if you become infected, but doctors say some cases could still result in hospitalization or death.

With COVID-19 cases on the rise in our area, we're reviving our Coalition with a number of local groups to share information about vaccines. The #VaxUpManatee Coalition will be sharing a series of posts addressing misinformation with facts regarding COVID vaccines. pic.twitter.com/c259YiVVCg — Manatee County Government (@ManateeGov) August 27, 2021

It’s unclear how many breakthrough cases have been reported locally, but local hospitals have said that they’re taking care of more patients with COVID-19 than ever before. As of Monday afternoon, Sarasota Memorial Hospital said there were 277 COVID patients, but 230 of them weren’t vaccinated.

Following Van Ostenbridge’s successful recovery, other commissioners spoke forcefully at a public meeting last week, urging community members to consider getting the shot.

“I believe you should seriously consider getting a vaccine if you haven’t already. If not for yourself, do it for your family and friends,” said Commissioner George Kruse.

“You may not want to get the vaccine because maybe you have a small, like-minded circle of associates and friends trying to steer you away from it,” he continued. “But I promise you, no one currently thinks more of you because you refuse to get the vaccine, and no one will think any less of you when you do.”

Board members said they would not impose mandates for county residents or employees, pointing again to the importance of personal responsibility. Despite freedom of choice, the best way to protect yourself and your loved ones is to get vaccinated, they said.

“I recommend it. If people ask me, I say, ‘Get the vaccine,’” Commissioner Vanessa Baugh told her fellow commissioners. “I think we should stand in solidarity in getting the vaccine.”

The Vax Up Manatee campaign reboot has begun by working to dispel myths about the vaccine, such as false claims that it includes a microchip or that the vaccine alters your DNA. The group is also working on a Spanish language radio ad to share that the COVID-19 vaccine is safe to receive if you are pregnant.

“Hopefully it increases awareness and will encourage people about the safety of the vaccine,” said Van Ostenbridge, who has spoken in support of Vax Up Manatee’s outreach.

A spokesperson for the local Department of Health said the FDA’s recent approval of the Pfizer vaccine could also go a long way toward addressing vaccine hesitancy.

The Vax Up Coalition plans to continue vaccine outreach in the coming weeks and months. For more information on where to receive a vaccine, visit www.MyManatee.org/vaccine.