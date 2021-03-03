Manatee County on the verge of vaccine milestone. 50K will soon have been immunized 

Manatee County is expected to hit a COVID-19 vaccination milestone on Wednesday, when total shots administered by local government and health officials will reach 50,000.

That number reflects people who have received at least an initial shot of a COVID-19 vaccine. Not all of them have yet received the two doses needed to complete immunization, but even a single dose provides protection against the coronavirus.

Manatee County’s Public Safety Department and the Florida Department of Health in Manatee County have collaborated on immunizing seniors since late December 2020. The bulk of the shots have been given at the county’s drive-thru vaccination clinic at Tom Bennett Park, 280 Kay Road, Bradenton.

Another 2,550 seniors are scheduled to get their first shots at the site on Wednesday.

“I’m pleased that our team has reached this milestone, but we will not let off the gas pedal until all of the seniors in our vaccine standby pool have received their vaccine,” Public Safety Director Jake Saur said in a prepared statement.

There’s still a long way to go to get shots in the arms of all of the seniors who want them.

According to 2019 U.S. Census population estimates, the senior population in Manatee County is about 113,000. But sign-ups for the county’s vaccination pool have swelled far past that number, as registration is not limited to Manatee County residents.

But opportunities to get vaccinated are increasing, as local retailers have also begun booking appointments for COVID-19 shots provided through the Federal Retail Pharmacy Program.

Publix, Winn-Dixie and CVS locations are currently offering the vaccines in Manatee County, and seniors can check for availability on the retailers’ websites.

President Joe Biden announced on Tuesday that there should be enough supply to vaccinate every U.S. adult by the end of May. Previously, the target had been the end of July.

As of Monday, 57,456 people in Manatee County had received at least a first dose of a COVID-19 vaccine, according to the state health department’s county vaccine report. Out of that number, more than 26,000 had received a first and second shot to be considered fully immunized.

Seniors who have not yet signed up for Manatee County’s vaccine standby pool can do so by visiting vax.mymanatee.org or dialing 311. The county began using a new automated system to confirm vaccination appointments last week. Seniors that are selected from the vaccine pool will receive a telephone call from 941-742-4300 and then be given the option to accept or reject the appointment.