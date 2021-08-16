132 more cases of COVID reported in Manatee schools as second week of classes begins

The Manatee County School District reported 132 new cases of COVID-19 on Monday — the highest number of new cases reported in one day so far this school year.

The total was two cases shy of doubling the number of cases reported on Friday with 68. It’s the first time the total reached into the triple digits.

Also on Monday, the Manatee School Board held an emergency meeting, where board members approved a temporary mask mandate for students and some staff at all district campuses. However, the mandate includes a clause that will allow students to opt out of using a face covering for any reason.

The mandate is set to expire on Aug. 25 unless the board votes to extend it. When properly used, face coverings are proven to help prevent the spread of COVID-19.

Discussion of increasing COVID-19 safety measures began last week as cases among students and staff began to accelerate. During the first week of classes, the district reported a total of 177 COVID-19 infections. Reported cases numbered nine on Tuesday (the first day of school), 29 on Wednesday, 76 on Thursday and 68 on Friday. (This figure does not include two students who attended an open house and three that were included twice.)

Monday’s new cases were reported on a dashboard operated by the school district that was launched Monday. The dashboard is similar to one used last school year and will be updated daily, according to district officials.

The 132 new COVID-19 cases reported Monday were spread among 36 campuses of all grade levels, as well as Manatee Technical College and two district offices, according to the dashboard. Especially high counts were reported at Miller Elementary, which had 18 new cases, Sugg Middle with 10 cases and Blackburn Elementary and Willis Elementary with nine cases each.

The district’s dashboard notes that reporting of new cases may be delayed by up to 48 hours as school and state health department staff work to confirm the infections.