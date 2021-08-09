COVID-19 testing site reopens at Bradenton Area Convention Center in Palmetto

The COVID-19 testing site at the Bradenton Area Convention Center in Palmetto reopened Monday morning amid the current record-breaking surge of new cases across the state.

The site located in the southwest parking lot of the convention center, 1 Haben Boulevard, Palmetto, will be open seven days a week, from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Rapid and PCR tests will be offered. Tests are free and appointments are not needed.

“I encourage all Manatee County residents and visitors to stay vigilant because COVID-19 is still prevalent in our community,” Public Safety Director Jacob Saur said in a new release announcing the reopening. “Now is not the time to let your guard down and it’s more important than ever to continue following CDC guidelines.”

On Saturday, the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reported 23,903 new COVID-19 cases reported to it by the Florida Department of Health on Friday. It is the highest single-day count of new cases since the start of the pandemic.

The site was closed last May, along with all other state-run testing sites across Florida. A joint operation by the Florida Department of Health Manatee County and Manatee County Department of Public Safety, Nomi Health has again been contracted to staff the site and administer tests.

Testing and administering of COVID-19 vaccine will continue at the Palmetto bus station. That site is open weekdays from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.