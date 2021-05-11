Coronavirus

State-run COVID testing sites closing by May 28. Manatee, Sarasota sites to close Saturday

The Bradenton Area Convention Center COVID-19 testing site saw long lines in December. The state site is one of three that’s closing by May 28.
The Bradenton Area Convention Center COVID-19 testing site saw long lines in December. The state site is one of three that’s closing by May 28. Tiffany Tompkins Bradenton Herald file | Dec. 28, 2020.
Manatee

State-run COVID-19 testing sites in Manatee and Sarasota counties will shut down at the end of the day Saturday as the Florida Division of Emergency Management moves to close all testing sites by the end of the month.

All state-run testing sites will close by May 28.

“We are concerned. We found out in the last 24 hours that the testing center is closing this week,” Dr. Jennifer Bencie, health officer for the Florida Department of Health Manatee County told county commissioners during a board meeting Tuesday. “By the end of month, there will be no testing sites through the state available.”

The three state-run testing sites in Manatee and Sarasota are located at:

Demand for testing has declined in the past several months as vaccines became widely available. But fewer than 44% of Manatee County residents have received at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine as of Tuesday morning, according to the state health department’s daily vaccine reports.

There were also 103 new coronavirus infections reported in Manatee County on Tuesday.

Testing will still be available at retail pharmacies, doctor’s offices, MCR Health and through local health department offices, but that capacity is limited.

“We still do 800 to 1,000 a day at the convention center, and we are seeing way over 10% positivity rates on the rapid tests still,” Bencie added.

The county has seen 183 cases of five different variants of the coronavirus locally, according to Bencie.

Profile Image of Jessica De Leon
Jessica De Leon
Jessica De Leon has been covering crime, courts and law enforcement for the Bradenton Herald since 2013. She has won numerous awards for her coverage including the Florida Press Club’s Lucy Morgan Award for In-Depth Reporting in 2016 for her coverage into the death of 11-year-old Janiya Thomas.
  Comments  
Copyright Privacy Policy Do Not Sell My Personal Information Terms of Service