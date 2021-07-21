Boys & Girls Clubs hosting free vaccine clinics this week in Bradenton and Palmetto

The Boys & Girls Clubs of Manatee County are hosting a pair of free COVID-19 vaccine clinics this week by the Florida Department of Health of Manatee County.

One clinic will be held 4-6 p.m. Thursday, July 22, inside the club at 5236 30th St. W., Bradenton.

The other clinic will be held 4-6:30 p.m. Friday, July 23, inside the club at 1600 10th St. W., Palmetto.

Pfizer vaccine will be available free for adults and children 12 and older with a parent present.

The Boys & Girls Clubs are hosting the clinic to help keep the community safe as COVID-19 cases have spiked upward, sending more patients to hospitals in Bradenton and Sarasota. Some of the new patients have required treatment in intensive care units.

The vast majority of new cases are among patients who have not been vaccinated.

For more information visit https://www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/vaccines

