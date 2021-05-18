Come to this one-day vaccination clinic, get your shot and a souvenir of Anna Maria

The city of Anna Maria will host a mobile COVID-19 vaccination clinic 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Tuesday, May 25, in the Anna Maria City Pier Park at 101 North Bay Blvd., across from the City Pier.

The clinic will be administering the Johnson & Johnson single-dose vaccine for anyone 18 years of age and older. No appointment is necessary and consent forms will be available.

As an incentive to increase the number of vaccinations, Anna Maria Mayor Dan Murphy is offering a free Anna Maria souvenir with each vaccination.

For more information, call the cty of Anna Maria at 941-708-6130, extension 121.

Also on Anna Maria Island, the city of Holmes Beach will host a one-day COVID-19 vaccine clinic 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Thursday, May 27, at Holmes Beach City Hall, 5801 Marina Drive.

The Holmes Beach clinic is also offering the Johnson & Johnson single- dose vaccine for anyone 18 or older.

No registration is needed, and no documentation will be required to receive a vaccine, according to the Holmes Beach Police Department.

The Johnson & Johnson vaccine is one of three approved for use in the United States to prevent COVID-19. The others are Moderna and Pfizer-BioNTech. The Centers for Disease Control does not recommend one vaccine over the other.

“CDC and FDA have recommended that use of Johnson & Johnson’s Janssen (J&J/Janssen) COVID-19 Vaccine resume in the United States, effective April 23, 2021. However, women younger than 50 years old especially should be aware of the rare risk of blood clots with low platelets after vaccination, and that other COVID-19 vaccines are available where this risk has not been seen,” according to the CDC web site.

For other vaccine sites in Manatee County visit floridahealthcovid19.gov/vaccines/vaccine-locator.