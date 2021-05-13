Want the Johnson & Johnson COVID vaccine? Holmes Beach is offering shots this month

The city of Holmes Beach on Anna Maria Island will host a one-day COVID-19 vaccine clinic this month.

Shots will be offered from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. May 27 at Holmes Beach City Hall, 5801 Marina Dr.

No registration is needed, and no documentation will be required to receive a vaccine, according to the Holmes Beach Police Department.

The site will offer the Johnson & Johnson’s vaccine to people 18 and up.

About the Johnson & Johnson vaccine

The Johnson & Johnson vaccine requires only one dose. In clinical trials, the vaccine was found to be about 66% effective in preventing COVID-19 infection and completely effective in preventing hospitalization and death, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Distribution of the vaccine was briefly put on hold in the U.S. due to concerns of potential blood clots. Distribution resumed on April 23 with a caution from health officials.

“Women younger than 50 years old especially should be aware of the rare risk of blood clots with low platelets after vaccination, and that other COVID-19 vaccines are available where this risk has not been seen,” the CDC says.

The rate of adverse blood clots among those who have received the vaccine is about 7 per 1 million in women ages 18 and 49, according to the CDC.

However, the agency says that the vaccine’s “known and potential benefits outweigh its known and potential risks.”

Individuals who receive the vaccine should seek medical care if any of the following symptoms develop up to three weeks after the shot, according to the CDC:

Severe or persistent headaches or blurred vision.

Shortness of breath.

Chest pain.

Leg swelling.

Persistent abdominal pain.

Easy bruising or tiny blood spots under the skin beyond the injection site.

More information is available at cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/vaccines.

Where else can I get a vaccine?

Retailers, healthcare providers and government agencies continue to offer daily COVID-19 vaccinations.

Visit floridahealthcovid19.gov/vaccines/vaccine-locator to find a vaccine site near you.