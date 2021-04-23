Coronavirus

Manatee County to hold final appointment-free COVID vaccine clinic next week

Manatee

Manatee County government will offer a final chance for Florida residents 18 and older to get a first COVID-19 shot without an appointment next week.

The vaccines will again be administered in a drive-thru format at Tom Bennett Park at 400 Cypress Creek Boulevard in Bradenton from 3 to 7 p.m. Wednesday.

Those who participate need to bring an ID and/or proof of Florida residency and should fill out a vaccine consent form ahead of time if possible. The form can be found at mymanatee.org. Vaccine recipients will be scheduled for a second dose on Wednesday, May 26.

Options for getting vaccinated have dramatically increased since the county’s vaccination efforts began earlier this year. As demand has dropped off at the county’s vaccine clinics in recent weeks, public safety staff say they are ramping down their vaccine efforts to begin preparing for hurricane season, which begins June 1.

As of Thursday, over 162,000 Manatee County residents, or about 40% of the population, have received at least a first dose of COVID-19 vaccine. Nearly 134,000 of those residents were vaccinated at clinics hosted by Manatee County.

Although the drive-thru appointments will be going away, there are still many options for getting vaccinated locally.

The Florida Department of Health in Manatee County has a handy online tool for finding a COVID-19 vaccination site near you. Visit floridahealthcovid19.gov/vaccines/vaccine-locator.

Government agencies offering COVID-19 vaccines:

Retailers offering COVID-19 vaccines in Manatee:

  • Publix. Check for availability at publix.com/covid-vaccine.
  • Winn-Dixie. Check for availability at winndixie.com/pharmacy/covid-vaccine.
  • CVS. Check for availability at cvs.com/immunizations/covid-19-vaccine.
  • Walgreens. Check for availability at walgreens.com/findcare/vaccination/covid-19.
  • Walmart. Check for availability at walmart.com.
    • Related stories from Bradenton Herald
    Ryan Ballogg
    Ryan Ballogg is a news reporter and features writer at the Bradenton Herald. Since joining the paper in 2018, he has received awards for features, art and environmental writing in the Florida Press Club’s Excellence in Journalism Competition. Ryan is a Florida native and graduated from University of South Florida St. Petersburg. Support my work with a digital subscription
      Comments  
    Copyright Privacy Policy Do Not Sell My Personal Information Terms of Service