Still looking for a COVID-19 vaccine in Bradenton? Here’s another option

As options to get vaccinated against COVID-19 expand, another option is now available in Bradenton.

MD Now’s urgent care facility at 4332 Cortez Road W., is now taking appointments for a Moderna vaccine.

In a press release, MD Now states they have a limited supply so all vaccinations will be by appointment only and those signing up must have verifiable health insurance.

Visit mymdnow.com for a full list of accepted insurances.

To learn more, visit the website or call 888-MDNOW-911.