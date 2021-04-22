Manatee County COVID update: 111 new cases. 105K residents have completed vaccination

Another 111 people in Manatee County have tested positive for the novel coronavirus, according to the Florida Department of Health. They were among 6,684 new cases confirmed statewide on Thursday.

The state health department also recorded the deaths of 80 more Florida residents and four additional non-residents from COVID-19. Florida’s pandemic death toll now totals 35,378 people, including 682 non-residents.

Over the past week, Florida has recorded the second-most new COVID-19 cases and deaths of any state, outpacing New York, according to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

No new fatalities were reported for Manatee County on Thursday, where the COVID-19 death toll remained at 653 residents.

Over the past week, an average of 6.9% of Manatee County test results were new positive cases. That compares to 7% the week prior and 6.6% a month ago.

Over 162,000 Manatee County residents, or about 40% of the population, have received at least a first dose of a COVID-19, according to the state health department. And over 105,000 residents, or about 26%, have completed vaccination.

Statewide, over 8 million people have received at least a first shot, including 5.1 million that have completed vaccination.

Manatee County from Wednesday to Thursday

Cases increased from 37,193 to 37,304.

The death toll remained at 653.





Resident hospitalizations since the outbreak increased from 1,469 to 1,471.





Manatee County’s daily rate of new positive cases decreased from 6.3% to 5%.

1,374 cases (4% of all cases) and 193 deaths (30% of all deaths) were among residents and staff of long-term care facilities in Manatee.

The official count of people vaccinated against COVID-19 increased from 161,326 to 162,493.





57,024 people have received a first dose of a COVID-19 vaccine and 105,469 have been fully inoculated.





Florida from Wednesday to Thursday

Cases increased from 2,184,354 to 2,191,038.

The resident death toll rose from 34,616 to 34,696. The non-resident death toll rose from 678 to 682.





Florida’s daily rate of new positive cases decreased from 6.3% to 6.2%.

The official count of people vaccinated against COVID-19 increased from 8,228,278 to 8,307,032.

2,873,433 people have received a first dose of a COVID-19 vaccine and 5,433,599 have been fully inoculated.

Surrounding counties

Sarasota County cases increased from 31,673 to 31,771. The death toll was adjusted down from 808 to 807.





Pinellas County cases increased from 77,141 to 77,394. The death toll remained at 1,587.

Hillsborough County cases increased from 131,199 to 131,831. The death toll rose from 1,667 to 1,671.





Hardee County cases increased from 3,032 to 3,043. The death toll remained at 42.





Desoto County cases increased from 4,241 to 4,248. The death toll remained at 91.



