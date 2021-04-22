Coronavirus

Manatee County COVID update: 111 new cases. 105K residents have completed vaccination

Manatee

Another 111 people in Manatee County have tested positive for the novel coronavirus, according to the Florida Department of Health. They were among 6,684 new cases confirmed statewide on Thursday.

The state health department also recorded the deaths of 80 more Florida residents and four additional non-residents from COVID-19. Florida’s pandemic death toll now totals 35,378 people, including 682 non-residents.

Over the past week, Florida has recorded the second-most new COVID-19 cases and deaths of any state, outpacing New York, according to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

No new fatalities were reported for Manatee County on Thursday, where the COVID-19 death toll remained at 653 residents.

Over the past week, an average of 6.9% of Manatee County test results were new positive cases. That compares to 7% the week prior and 6.6% a month ago.

Over 162,000 Manatee County residents, or about 40% of the population, have received at least a first dose of a COVID-19, according to the state health department. And over 105,000 residents, or about 26%, have completed vaccination.

Statewide, over 8 million people have received at least a first shot, including 5.1 million that have completed vaccination.

Manatee County from Wednesday to Thursday

Florida from Wednesday to Thursday

Surrounding counties

Related stories from Bradenton Herald
Ryan Ballogg
Ryan Ballogg is a news reporter and features writer at the Bradenton Herald. Since joining the paper in 2018, he has received awards for features, art and environmental writing in the Florida Press Club’s Excellence in Journalism Competition. Ryan is a Florida native and graduated from University of South Florida St. Petersburg. Support my work with a digital subscription
  Comments  
Copyright Privacy Policy Do Not Sell My Personal Information Terms of Service