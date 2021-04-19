Bad weather forecast causes COVID-19 vaccine appointments to be rescheduled

Severe weather expected to linger in Manatee County and the Tampa Bay area through Tuesday has prompted the rescheduling of COVID-19 vaccines at one of the county-run sites.

Second-dose vaccine appointments scheduled for Tuesday at the drive-thru vaccine site at Tom Bennett Park, 280 Kay Road, Bradenton, have been canceled because of expected heavy rains, the Manatee County Department of Public Safety announced on Monday morning on social media. Those appointments have been rescheduled for the same times on Friday.

Vaccine appointments scheduled for the county’s second site at the Manatee County Public Safety Center, however, will continue as planned.

Storms began rolling into Manatee County early Monday, as a cold front moved into area and stalled out as forecast by the National Weather Service. Throughout Monday, overnight and into Tuesday, heavy downpours and frequent lightning are expected. The severe storms may also produce damaging wind gusts and hail.

The cloud cover and rain are expected to keep highs at about 80 on Monday and Tuesday.

Already, the line of storms produced tornado warnings in Hardee and Hillsborough counties overnight and into early Monday.