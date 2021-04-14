Coronavirus

Another COVID death in Manatee County. About 22% of residents completely vaccinated

Manatee

Another Manatee County resident has died from COVID-19, according to the Florida Department of Health, and 167 more people in Manatee County have tested positive for the novel coronavirus.

They were among 6,772 new cases confirmed statewide on Wednesday.

The state health department also recorded the deaths of 44 more Florida residents, including the fatality in Manatee, and one additional non-resident due to COVID-19. Florida’s pandemic death toll now totals 34,829 people, including 665 non-residents.

Over the last week, an average of 7% of Manatee County test results were new positive cases, according to health department data. That compares to 6.6% the week prior and 5.5% a month ago.

Over 151,000 Manatee County residents, or about 37% of the population, have now received at least a first dose of a COVID-19 vaccine, according to the state health department’s vaccine report. Of that number, over 90,000, or about 22% of residents, have completed vaccination.

Statewide, more than 4.6 million people have now completed vaccination.

Manatee County from Tuesday to Wednesday

Florida from Tuesday to Wednesday

Surrounding counties

