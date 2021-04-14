Another COVID death in Manatee County. About 22% of residents completely vaccinated

Another Manatee County resident has died from COVID-19, according to the Florida Department of Health, and 167 more people in Manatee County have tested positive for the novel coronavirus.

They were among 6,772 new cases confirmed statewide on Wednesday.

The state health department also recorded the deaths of 44 more Florida residents, including the fatality in Manatee, and one additional non-resident due to COVID-19. Florida’s pandemic death toll now totals 34,829 people, including 665 non-residents.

Over the last week, an average of 7% of Manatee County test results were new positive cases, according to health department data. That compares to 6.6% the week prior and 5.5% a month ago.

Over 151,000 Manatee County residents, or about 37% of the population, have now received at least a first dose of a COVID-19 vaccine, according to the state health department’s vaccine report. Of that number, over 90,000, or about 22% of residents, have completed vaccination.

Statewide, more than 4.6 million people have now completed vaccination.

Manatee County from Tuesday to Wednesday

Cases increased from 36,195 to 36,362.





The death toll increased from 645 to 646.





Resident hospitalizations since the outbreak increased from 1,450 to 1,452.





Manatee County’s daily rate of new positive cases increased from 8.8% to 9.3%.

1,368 cases (4% of all cases) and 193 deaths (30% of all deaths) were among residents and staff of long-term care facilities in Manatee.

The official count of people vaccinated against COVID-19 increased from 148,396 to 151,243.





61,004 people have received a first dose of a COVID-19 vaccine and 90,239 have been fully inoculated.





Florida from Tuesday to Wednesday

Cases increased from 2,134,914 to 2,141,686.





The resident death toll rose from 34,120 to 34,164. The non-resident death toll increased from 664 to 665.





Florida’s daily rate of new positive cases decreased from 8.1% to 7.4%.

The official count of people vaccinated against COVID-19 increased from 7,449,475 to 7,584,736.





2,905,749 people have received a first dose of a COVID-19 vaccine and 4,678,987 have been fully inoculated.

Surrounding counties

Sarasota County cases increased from 30,720 to 30,849. The death toll remained at 804.





Pinellas County cases increased from 75,419 to 75,615. The death toll was adjusted down from 1,570 to 1,569.





Hillsborough County cases increased from 127,392 to 127,969. The death toll increased from 1,645 to 1,646.





Hardee County cases increased from 2,977 to 2,980. The death toll remained at 42.





Desoto County cases increased from 4,178 to 4,183. The death toll remained at 87.



