7 more COVID cases reported in Manatee public schools. These are the affected campuses

Seven people, including six students, in the Manatee County School District have newly tested positive for COVID-19. As a result, at least 36 people on 11 campuses had to quarantine because they were exposed to an infected person.

According to Tuesday’s update from the school district, infected and exposed people were sent home from the following Manatee County schools:

Braden River Elementary School, one positive student and nine exposures.

Braden River High School, one positive student and six exposures.

Manatee Technical College (all campuses), one positive student and one exposure.

Palm View K-8 School, two positive students and 19 exposures.

Palmetto Elementary School, one positive employee and one exposure.

Tillman Elementary School, one positive student. (The number of exposures was pending the completion of contact tracing.

As of Tuesday night, the district recorded a total of 529 cases and at least 6,899 exposures at local schools and district offices in the second semester, which began Jan. 4.

Lakewood Ranch High recorded a total of 43 cases after the latest update, the most of any school in the current semester. Manatee High had the second-highest count with 35 cases throughout the second semester, followed by Palmetto High School and Buffalo Creek Middle School, with 28 cases each. Among elementary schools, Moody Elementary had the most cases — 17.

To see how many cases have been reported at each campus, visit the district’s online dashboard.