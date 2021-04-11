Manatee schools report 17 COVID cases in one day. These are the affected campuses

The Manatee County School District reported 17 new COVID-19 cases across nine campuses on Friday evening.

Among them was Manatee High School, which reported new cases every day last week. The high school in Bradenton reported two cases on Monday, shortly after students return from a long holiday weekend.

Manatee High then reported one case on Tuesday, followed by two on Wednesday, two on Thursday and four on Friday — bringing the school’s week-long total to 11 new COVID cases.

Another 115 people were exposed to the 17 COVID cases recorded districtwide on Friday. An exposure means someone was in proximity to a sick student or employee for at least 15 minutes.

According to Friday’s update from the school district, infected and exposed people were sent home from the following Manatee County schools:

Blackburn Elementary, one positive student and one exposure.

Buffalo Creek Middle, three positive students and 21 exposures.

Gullett Elementary, one positive student and 11 exposures.

Johnson K-8, one positive student and 13 exposures.

Lakewood Ranch High, two positive students and 16 exposures.

Manatee High, four positive students and four exposures.

Nolan Middle, two positive students and 22 exposures.

Palmetto Elementary, one positive student and 16 exposures.

Palmetto High, two positive students and 11 exposures.

As of Friday night, the district recorded a total of 511 cases and at least 6,781 exposures at local schools and district offices in the second semester, which began in early January.

Lakewood Ranch High had 42 cases after the latest update, the most of any school in the current semester. Manatee High had the second-highest count with 35 cases throughout the second semester, followed by Palmetto High School and Buffalo Creek Middle School, which both recorded 27 COVID cases.

Two district sites — Myakka City Elementary and the Wakeland Support Center — had yet to record a case as of Wednesday.