8 new coronavirus infections in Manatee public schools. These are the affected campuses

The Manatee County School District on Tuesday reported eight new coronavirus infections on its campuses. As a result, at least 76 people went into quarantine because they were exposed to an infected person.

The newest cases were reported at:

Braden River Middle School, one positive student and one exposure.

Daughtrey Elementary School, one positive student and one exposure.

Gullett Elementary School, one positive student and seven exposures.

Jain Middle School, one positive student and three exposures.

Lakewood Ranch High School, two positive students and 19 exposures.

Rogers Garden-Bullock Elementary School, one positive student and 19 exposures.

Williams Elementary School, one positive student and 26 exposures.

As of Tuesday, Lakewood Ranch High School has reported 37 coronavirus infections — the highest number among school district campuses — since the start of the semester on Jan. 4. Twenty-four of those cases have been reported since March 23.

Lakewood Ranch High is followed by Buffalo Creek Middle, with 24 cases; Manatee High, Palmetto High and Parrish Community High, with 23 each; Jain Middle, with 19; Braden River High and Southeast High, with 18 each; and Moody Elementary, with 17.

As of Tuesday, the district has reported a total of 463 coronavirus infections and at least 6,223 quarantines. To read the number of cases and exposures at each campus, go to the school district’s online dashboard at manateeschools.net.