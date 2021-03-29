Coronavirus

Two more Manatee County residents dead from COVID. Over 53,000 fully vaccinated

Manatee

Two more Manatee County residents have died from COVID-19, according to the Florida Department of Health, and 53 more people in Manatee County have tested positive for the novel coronavirus.

They were among 3,374 new cases confirmed statewide on Monday.

The state health department also recorded the deaths of 69 more Florida residents, including the fatalities in Manatee, as well as three more non-residents. Florida’s death toll during the COVID-19 pandemic now totals 33,891 people, including 644 non-residents.

Over the last seven days, Florida recorded the second-most new COVID-19 cases of an state, according to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, and the fourth-most new deaths.

In Manatee County, 635 residents have now died from COVID-19, while cumulative cases have topped 34,000.

Over the last week, an average of 6.7% of Manatee County test results were new positive cases, according to health department data. That compares to 6.6% the week prior and 6.3% a month ago.

As Florida opened COVID-19 vaccine appointments to residents ages 40 years old and up on Monday, over 5.6 million people had already been vaccinated in the state, according to the health department. Of that number, over 3.1 million had been fully inoculated.

In Manatee County, more than 122,000 residents had received at least a first dose of a COVID-19 vaccine, including over 53,000 residents that had fully inoculated.

Manatee County from Sunday to Monday

Florida from Sunday to Monday

Surrounding counties

Ryan Ballogg
