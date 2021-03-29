Two more Manatee County residents dead from COVID. Over 53,000 fully vaccinated

Two more Manatee County residents have died from COVID-19, according to the Florida Department of Health, and 53 more people in Manatee County have tested positive for the novel coronavirus.

They were among 3,374 new cases confirmed statewide on Monday.

The state health department also recorded the deaths of 69 more Florida residents, including the fatalities in Manatee, as well as three more non-residents. Florida’s death toll during the COVID-19 pandemic now totals 33,891 people, including 644 non-residents.

Over the last seven days, Florida recorded the second-most new COVID-19 cases of an state, according to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, and the fourth-most new deaths.

In Manatee County, 635 residents have now died from COVID-19, while cumulative cases have topped 34,000.

Over the last week, an average of 6.7% of Manatee County test results were new positive cases, according to health department data. That compares to 6.6% the week prior and 6.3% a month ago.

As Florida opened COVID-19 vaccine appointments to residents ages 40 years old and up on Monday, over 5.6 million people had already been vaccinated in the state, according to the health department. Of that number, over 3.1 million had been fully inoculated.

In Manatee County, more than 122,000 residents had received at least a first dose of a COVID-19 vaccine, including over 53,000 residents that had fully inoculated.

Manatee County from Sunday to Monday

Cases increased from 34,567 to 34,620.





The death toll rose from 633 to 635.





Resident hospitalizations since the outbreak increased from 1,423 to 1,424.





Manatee County’s daily rate of new positive cases increased from 6.4% to 7.1%.

1,358 cases (4% of all cases) and 192 deaths (30% of all deaths) were among residents and staff of long-term care facilities in Manatee.

The official count of people vaccinated against COVID-19 increased from 121,626 to 122,130.

122,130 people have received a first dose of a COVID-19 vaccine and 53,437 have been fully inoculated.

Florida from Sunday to Monday

Cases increased from 2,044,005 to 2,047,379 .





The resident death toll rose from 33,178 to 33,247. The non-resident death toll rose from 641 to 644.





Florida’s daily rate of new positive cases increased from 6.8% to 7.6%.

The official count of people vaccinated against COVID-19 increased from 5,604,283 to 5,679,601.

2,537,765 people have received a first dose of a COVID-19 vaccine and 3,141,836 have been fully inoculated.

Surrounding counties

Sarasota County cases increased from 29,096 to 29,178. The death toll remained at 785.





Pinellas County cases increased from 71,696 to 71,839. The death toll increased from 1,543 to 1,554.





Hillsborough County cases increased from 120,680 to 120,893. The death toll remained at 1,602.





Hardee County cases increased from 2,893 to 2,896. The death toll remained at 37.





Desoto County cases increased from 4,056 to 4,061. The death toll increased from 83 to 84.



