Coronavirus

Manatee County COVID update: 80 new cases, no new deaths

Manatee

Another 80 people in Manatee County have tested positive for the novel coronavirus, according to the Florida Department of Health. They were among 4,943 new cases confirmed statewide on Sunday.

The state health department also recorded the deaths of 36 more Florida residents due to COVID-19. Florida’s death toll during the pandemic now totals 33,178 people, including 641 non-residents.

Over the last week, Florida recorded the second-most new COVID-19 cases of any state and the fourth-most new COVID-19 deaths, according to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

No new fatalities were reported on Sunday for Manatee County, where the death toll remained at 633 residents.

The positivity of local test results in Manatee County increased again over the last week.

Over the last seven days, an average of 7% of Manatee County test results were new positive cases. That compares to 6.2% the week prior and 6% a month ago.

Manatee County from Saturday to Sunday

Florida from Saturday to Sunday

Surrounding counties

This report will be updated.

Ryan Ballogg
Ryan Ballogg is a news reporter and features writer at the Bradenton Herald.
