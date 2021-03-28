Manatee County COVID update: 80 new cases, no new deaths

Another 80 people in Manatee County have tested positive for the novel coronavirus, according to the Florida Department of Health. They were among 4,943 new cases confirmed statewide on Sunday.

The state health department also recorded the deaths of 36 more Florida residents due to COVID-19. Florida’s death toll during the pandemic now totals 33,178 people, including 641 non-residents.

Over the last week, Florida recorded the second-most new COVID-19 cases of any state and the fourth-most new COVID-19 deaths, according to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

No new fatalities were reported on Sunday for Manatee County, where the death toll remained at 633 residents.

The positivity of local test results in Manatee County increased again over the last week.

Over the last seven days, an average of 7% of Manatee County test results were new positive cases. That compares to 6.2% the week prior and 6% a month ago.

Manatee County from Saturday to Sunday

Cases increased from 34,487 to 34,567. (735 new cases were recorded over the past week.)





The death toll remained at 633. (It increased by three over the past week.)





Resident hospitalizations since the outbreak remained at 1,423. (12 new hospitalizations were recorded over the last week.)





Manatee County’s daily rate of new positive cases decreased from 6.5% to 6.4%.

1,358 cases (4% of all cases) and 192 deaths (30% of all deaths) were among residents and staff of long-term care facilities in Manatee.

Florida from Saturday to Sunday

Cases increased from 2,039,062 to 2,044,005.





The resident death toll rose from 33,142 to 33,178. The non-resident death toll remained at 641.





Florida’s daily rate of new positive cases increased from 6.3% to 6.8%.

Surrounding counties

Sarasota County cases increased from 28,997 to 29,096. The death toll remained at 785.





Pinellas County cases increased from 71,499 to 71,696. The death toll remained at 1,543.





Hillsborough County cases increased from 120,274 to 120,680. The death toll increased from 1,601 to 1,602.





Hardee County cases increased from 2,891 to 2,893. The death toll remained at 37.





Desoto County cases increased from 4,042 to 4,056. The death toll remained at 83.

This report will be updated.