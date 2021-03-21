Coronavirus

Manatee County COVID update: 69 new cases, no new deaths. 46K fully vaccinated

Manatee

Another 69 people in Manatee County have tested positive for the novel coronavirus, according to the Florida Department of Health. They were among 3,987 new cases confirmed statewide on Sunday.

The state health department also recorded the deaths of 29 Florida more residents and three more non-residents due to COVID-19. Florida’s death toll during the pandemic now totals 33,369 people, including 627 non-residents.

Over the last week, Florida recorded the second-most new COVID-19 cases of any state and the fifth-most new COVID-19 deaths, according to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

No new fatalities were reported on Sunday for Manatee County, where the death toll remained at 630 residents.

The positivity of local test results in Manatee County increased over the last week.

Over the last seven days, an average of 6.1% of Manatee County test results were new positive cases. That compares to 5.4% the week prior and 6% a month ago.

As Florida prepares to open COVID-19 vaccine registration to residents to 50 years old and up on Monday, over 4.9 million people have already been vaccinated in the state, according to the health department, including more than 2.7 million that have been fully immunized against the virus.

In Manatee County, more than 103,000 residents have received at least a first dose of a COVID-19 vaccine, including over 46,000 residents that have been fully immunized.

Manatee County from Saturday to Sunday

Florida from Saturday to Sunday

Surrounding counties

Related stories from Bradenton Herald
Ryan Ballogg
Ryan Ballogg is a news reporter and features writer at the Bradenton Herald. Since joining the paper in 2018, he has received awards for features, art and environmental writing in the Florida Press Club’s Excellence in Journalism Competition. Ryan is a Florida native and graduated from University of South Florida St. Petersburg. Support my work with a digital subscription
  Comments  
Copyright Privacy Policy Do Not Sell My Personal Information Terms of Service