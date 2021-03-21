Manatee County COVID update: 69 new cases, no new deaths. 46K fully vaccinated

Another 69 people in Manatee County have tested positive for the novel coronavirus, according to the Florida Department of Health. They were among 3,987 new cases confirmed statewide on Sunday.

The state health department also recorded the deaths of 29 Florida more residents and three more non-residents due to COVID-19. Florida’s death toll during the pandemic now totals 33,369 people, including 627 non-residents.

Over the last week, Florida recorded the second-most new COVID-19 cases of any state and the fifth-most new COVID-19 deaths, according to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

No new fatalities were reported on Sunday for Manatee County, where the death toll remained at 630 residents.

The positivity of local test results in Manatee County increased over the last week.

Over the last seven days, an average of 6.1% of Manatee County test results were new positive cases. That compares to 5.4% the week prior and 6% a month ago.

As Florida prepares to open COVID-19 vaccine registration to residents to 50 years old and up on Monday, over 4.9 million people have already been vaccinated in the state, according to the health department, including more than 2.7 million that have been fully immunized against the virus.

In Manatee County, more than 103,000 residents have received at least a first dose of a COVID-19 vaccine, including over 46,000 residents that have been fully immunized.

Manatee County from Saturday to Sunday

Cases increased from 33,763 to 33,832. (601 new cases were recorded over the past week.)





The death toll remained at 630. (It increased by two over the past week.)





Resident hospitalizations since the outbreak remained at 1,411. (Nine new hospitalizations were recorded over the last week.)





Manatee County’s daily rate of new positive cases decreased from 5.8% to 5.4%.

1,354 cases (4% of all cases) and 191 deaths (30% of all deaths) were among residents and staff of long-term care facilities in Manatee.

The official count of people vaccinated against COVID-19 increased from 102,606 to 103,816. (It increased by 15,318 over the last week.)





57,670 people have received a first dose of a COVID-19 vaccine and 46,146 have been fully inoculated.





Florida from Saturday to Sunday

Cases increased from 2,004,362 to 2,008,349.





The resident death toll rose from 32,713 to 32,742. The non-resident death toll rose from 624 to 627.





Florida’s daily rate of new positive cases increased from 5.4% to 6.2%.

The official count of people vaccinated against COVID-19 increased from 4,819,429 to 4,911,786.

2,198,538 people have received a first dose of a COVID-19 vaccine and 2,713,248 have been fully inoculated.

Surrounding counties

Sarasota County cases increased from 28,399 to 28,455. The death toll increased from 775 to 776.





Pinellas County cases increased from 70,089 to 70,251. The death toll remained at 1,524.





Hillsborough County cases increased from 117,769 to 118,061. The death toll increased from 1,577 to 1,578.





Hardee County cases increased from 2,872 to 2,873. The death toll remained at 37.





Desoto County cases increased from 3,976 to 3,984. The death toll remained at 79.



