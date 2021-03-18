‘Now is the time to get an appointment.’ Younger Manatee residents can get COVID shots

Every Manatee County senior who registered with the county’s COVID-19 vaccination standby pool has received at least one opportunity for an appointment.

Manatee County residents who are between the age of 60 and 64, who recently became eligible in Florida to get shots, have already begun receiving appointments, Director of Public Safety Jacob Saur said. About 5,700 residents who are either in that age group or are healthcare workers, recently registered with the county’s COVID-19 vaccination standby pool.

“We are moving through the 60 to 64 quickly,” Saur said. “Now is the time to get an appointment before the governor lowers the age limits again.”

Florida residents who are 60 years old or older, or who are frontline healthcare worker are able to register with Manatee County’s COVID-19 vaccination standby pool online at: vax.mymanatee.org. Anyone in Manatee County needing help registering can call 311.

At the height of demand locally, the county’s vaccine standby pool had about 190,000 people registered. But as COVID-19 vaccine has become available at retail pharmacies and elsewhere, people have declined appointments when offered by the county.

Some have declined because they could not make the appointment day and time they were given, but a large number have declined because they had already been vaccinated somewhere else.

In total, there have been 73,287 people who have declined an appointment with Manatee County.

In Manatee, there have been 92,692 people who have received at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine, according to the Florida Department of Health.. Among those, 41,298 people have been fully inoculated.

People not showing up for their appointments has been a problem at retail pharmacies. Across the state, people hunting for a vaccine have taken to checking with local retail pharmacies at the end of day or signing up to be called if there are extra doses left over that otherwise would be thrown out.

No-shows hadn’t previously been an issue for the county, but are now starting to become a regular occurrence, according to Saur. Staff will soon begin surveying those who missed their appointment to determine if there is anyway the county can improve the system.

Those who have registered with Manatee County’s COVID-19 vaccination standby pool but have received a vaccine elsewhere, can call 311 to have themselves removed from the list.