7,650 more people to get shots in Manatee County. The appointment system has changed

Manatee County will use a new automated telephone system beginning Friday, as it starts notifying another 7,650 seniors and healthcare workers of available appointments to receive COVID-19 vaccinations.

The new Everbridge notification system will call people already registered with the county’s standby pool.

The number that will appear on your phone is the same as it has been: 941-742-4300. When you answer, you will be given options to select to confirm or reject your appointment.

Those who receive a notification will be scheduled for vaccinations on March 3-5 at Tom Bennett Park, 280 Kay Road, Bradenton. The appointments are in addition to the 5,100 people previously schedule to receive shots on March 1 and 2.

Your appointment will be scheduled once you receive a call from the listed number or a text from 88911 and/or an email, if you provided one when registering in the standby pool at vax.mymanatee.org or if you used the 311 phone-in system to register.

Once notified that you have been notified of your appointment, you will be given the following options:

Select 1 if you can attend the scheduled appointment and time.

Select 2 if you cannot attend the scheduled appointment and time. You will then be entered back into the standby pool.

Select 3 if you have already been vaccinated and to be removed from the standby pool.

Once notified of your appointment, you have two hours to respond or you will be placed back into the standby pool and your appointment will be given to another person.